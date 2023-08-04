Open Menu

Iran Ready To Complete Gas Pipeline With Pakistan Despite US Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Iran Ready to Complete Gas Pipeline With Pakistan Despite US Sanctions - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Iran is ready to finalize a gas pipeline with Pakistan despite Washington's sanctions and believes that the project is in the interests of both sides, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

"We have held important talks on the IP (Iran-Pakistan) gas pipeline project. We consider the completion of the gas pipeline to be in the interests of both nations and are ready for this pipeline to go through the implementation stage as soon as possible. We have talked about the presence of some obstacles, as well as financial and banking problems and (ways) to solve them within the framework of international law," Amirabdollahian was cited by Iranian news agency Fars as saying at a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The IP gas pipeline was initially supposed to be completed by December 2014, with gas deliveries scheduled to start in January 2015, but Pakistan has failed to get the pipeline from the Iranian border to the city of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province up and running.

Tehran has completed its part of the project by building a section of the pipeline on its territory to the Pakistani border and demanded that Islamabad complete its part by March 2024 or pay a fine of $18 billion, saying that the US sanctions were illegal.

Pakistani newspaper The News reported in May that Islamabad was waiting for the United States' response regarding the impact of its sanctions on Iran to make a final decision on the IP gas pipeline project. Pakistani officials were reportedly positive about the project, as Saudi Arabia did not oppose it anymore, the newspaper added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Iran Washington Fine Nawabshah United States Saudi Arabia January March May December Border Gas 2015 From Billion

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

2 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

2 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

2 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

2 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

2 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

2 hours ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

2 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

2 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

3 hours ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

3 hours ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

2 hours ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan