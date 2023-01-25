UrduPoint.com

Iran Ready To Supply Gas To Pakistan To Cope Energy Crisis: Hassan Darvishvand

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Iran ready to supply gas to Pakistan to cope energy crisis: Hassan Darvishvand

Iran's Consul General Hassan Darvishvand on Wednesday said that Iran was ready to supply gas to Pakistan to deal with the energy crisis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Iran's Consul General Hassan Darvishvand on Wednesday said that Iran was ready to supply gas to Pakistan to deal with the energy crisis.

While talking to local journalists here Wednesday the Consul General expressed his grief over the martyrdom of Pakistani security forces in Panjgur and condoled the families of the martyrs saying that some mischievous elements wanted to alienate us by creating misunderstandings between the two brotherly countries. The security authorities of both countries should come together to suppress the evil elements, he noted.

He said that we wished that the Zahedan Express train from Quetta to Zahedan could be further improved and with the support of the Chamber of Commerce, direct flights from Quetta to Tehran would be started soon to further promote cooperation in tourism and economic sectors.

Hassan Darvishvand said that Iran and Pakistan share the same interests, language, culture and religion saying that media could play a key role in promoting relations between the two neighboring countries.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has met Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian in the Eco Conference to bring the people and governments of the two countries closer, he said.

He said that relations in the economic sector have been boosted and we have reached a high level beyond the limited scale, however, there was a need to promote Pakistan-Iran relations in various fields.

He said that the target of trade volume between Pakistan and Iran was five billion Dollars and this target could be reached by starting more economic activities.

He said Iran was ready to supply gas to Pakistan, saying that Iran welcomed the export of mangoes, rice and other food items from Pakistan.

In response to a question, he said that there was no possibility of a revolution like the Arab Spring in Iran saying that Iran was currently supplying 104 MW of electricity to Pakistan, while supply of another 100 MW of power to Gwadar would be launched soon.

In the meeting of the 10th Joint Border Committee held in Quetta, there has been a useful discussion on issues like trade issues and infrastructure provision at the provincial level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Iran Energy Crisis Gwadar Zahedan Tehran Same Panjgur Chamber Border Gas Commerce Media From Share Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed b ..

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed bin Rashid to Crown Prince of B ..

18 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopar ..

Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopard Tanks for Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses concerns on deaths ..

8 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

19 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in road mishap in Fais ..

One killed, another injured in road mishap in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Panel Requests Information on S ..

US House Oversight Panel Requests Information on Sale of Hunter Biden Artwork - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.