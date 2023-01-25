Iran ready to supply gas to Pakistan to cope energy crisis: Hassan Darvishvand

Iran's Consul General Hassan Darvishvand on Wednesday said that Iran was ready to supply gas to Pakistan to deal with the energy crisis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Iran's Consul General Hassan Darvishvand on Wednesday said that Iran was ready to supply gas to Pakistan to deal with the energy crisis.

While talking to local journalists here Wednesday the Consul General expressed his grief over the martyrdom of Pakistani security forces in Panjgur and condoled the families of the martyrs saying that some mischievous elements wanted to alienate us by creating misunderstandings between the two brotherly countries. The security authorities of both countries should come together to suppress the evil elements, he noted.

He said that we wished that the Zahedan Express train from Quetta to Zahedan could be further improved and with the support of the Chamber of Commerce, direct flights from Quetta to Tehran would be started soon to further promote cooperation in tourism and economic sectors.

Hassan Darvishvand said that Iran and Pakistan share the same interests, language, culture and religion saying that media could play a key role in promoting relations between the two neighboring countries.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has met Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian in the Eco Conference to bring the people and governments of the two countries closer, he said.

He said that relations in the economic sector have been boosted and we have reached a high level beyond the limited scale, however, there was a need to promote Pakistan-Iran relations in various fields.

He said that the target of trade volume between Pakistan and Iran was five billion Dollars and this target could be reached by starting more economic activities.

He said Iran was ready to supply gas to Pakistan, saying that Iran welcomed the export of mangoes, rice and other food items from Pakistan.

In response to a question, he said that there was no possibility of a revolution like the Arab Spring in Iran saying that Iran was currently supplying 104 MW of electricity to Pakistan, while supply of another 100 MW of power to Gwadar would be launched soon.

In the meeting of the 10th Joint Border Committee held in Quetta, there has been a useful discussion on issues like trade issues and infrastructure provision at the provincial level.