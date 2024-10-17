Open Menu

Iran Ready To Work With All Pakistani Industries: Consul General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Iran ready to work with all Pakistani industries: consul general

Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far has said that Iran recognises the industrial development of Pakistan and is ready to work with all industries of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far has said that Iran recognises the industrial development of Pakistan and is ready to work with all industries of Pakistan.

He said Lahore is not only a cultural but an industrial city, which has made its name with quality and hard work.

He expressed his views during a visit to the head office of Pak Tractor Manufacturing Company, Lahore here on Thursday. He said that more than 20 Iranian companies were participating in the Pakistan Auto Show 2024, to be held at Expo Center Lahore this month, with which both countries would be able to benefit from each other's technology and experiences.

The Iranian consul general said that there were six major tractor manufacturing companies in Iran, which could work jointly with Pakistan for tractors and spare-parts.

He said that there were immense opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in the Iranian market and his country was in dire need of tractor spare-parts in particular.

Chief Executive Officer of Pak Tractor Manufacturing Company Hamza Wazir said he had worked with various Iranian companies in the past in which they used to supply tractor spare-parts and generators to Iran.

He said a delegation of his company would visit Iran soon to get firsthand knowledge of Iran's tractor manufacturing industry.

Earlier, on arrival of the Iranian delegation at the company, senior officials warmly welcomed the delegation and led the participants to a detailed visit of the factory.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Iran Company Visit Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

China’s solar industry faces challenges but some ..

China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time

5 minutes ago
 Team capable of performing in challenging situatio ..

Team capable of performing in challenging situations: Collingwood

34 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sect ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors

36 seconds ago
 TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total tra ..

TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar

38 seconds ago
 Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muha ..

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviews prog ..

17 seconds ago
 NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO s ..

NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO summit

39 seconds ago
ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as infla ..

ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls

20 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar ..

CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga

8 minutes ago
 First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employme ..

First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik

9 minutes ago
 Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral pa ..

Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided

9 minutes ago
 FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system

FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system

9 minutes ago
 Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather

Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan