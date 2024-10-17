Iran ready to work with all Pakistani industries: consul general

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far has said that Iran recognises the industrial development of Pakistan and is ready to work with all industries of Pakistan.

He said Lahore is not only a cultural but an industrial city, which has made its name with quality and hard work.

He expressed his views during a visit to the head office of Pak Tractor Manufacturing Company, Lahore here on Thursday. He said that more than 20 Iranian companies were participating in the Pakistan Auto Show 2024, to be held at Expo Center Lahore this month, with which both countries would be able to benefit from each other's technology and experiences.

The Iranian consul general said that there were six major tractor manufacturing companies in Iran, which could work jointly with Pakistan for tractors and spare-parts.

He said that there were immense opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in the Iranian market and his country was in dire need of tractor spare-parts in particular.

Chief Executive Officer of Pak Tractor Manufacturing Company Hamza Wazir said he had worked with various Iranian companies in the past in which they used to supply tractor spare-parts and generators to Iran.

He said a delegation of his company would visit Iran soon to get firsthand knowledge of Iran's tractor manufacturing industry.

Earlier, on arrival of the Iranian delegation at the company, senior officials warmly welcomed the delegation and led the participants to a detailed visit of the factory.