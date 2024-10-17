Iran Ready To Work With All Pakistani Industries: Consul General
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far has said that Iran recognises the industrial development of Pakistan and is ready to work with all industries of Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far has said that Iran recognises the industrial development of Pakistan and is ready to work with all industries of Pakistan.
He said Lahore is not only a cultural but an industrial city, which has made its name with quality and hard work.
He expressed his views during a visit to the head office of Pak Tractor Manufacturing Company, Lahore here on Thursday. He said that more than 20 Iranian companies were participating in the Pakistan Auto Show 2024, to be held at Expo Center Lahore this month, with which both countries would be able to benefit from each other's technology and experiences.
The Iranian consul general said that there were six major tractor manufacturing companies in Iran, which could work jointly with Pakistan for tractors and spare-parts.
He said that there were immense opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in the Iranian market and his country was in dire need of tractor spare-parts in particular.
Chief Executive Officer of Pak Tractor Manufacturing Company Hamza Wazir said he had worked with various Iranian companies in the past in which they used to supply tractor spare-parts and generators to Iran.
He said a delegation of his company would visit Iran soon to get firsthand knowledge of Iran's tractor manufacturing industry.
Earlier, on arrival of the Iranian delegation at the company, senior officials warmly welcomed the delegation and led the participants to a detailed visit of the factory.
Recent Stories
China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time
Team capable of performing in challenging situations: Collingwood
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors
TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviews prog ..
NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO summit
ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls
CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga
First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik
Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided
FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system
Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors36 seconds ago
-
TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar38 seconds ago
-
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviews progress on Serena Chowk ..17 seconds ago
-
NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO summit39 seconds ago
-
CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga8 minutes ago
-
First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik9 minutes ago
-
Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided9 minutes ago
-
Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather9 minutes ago
-
Man drowns after jumping into Indus River in Muzaffargarh9 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 10-year jail for drug trafficking14 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendments package almost finalized: Siddiqui7 minutes ago
-
NCCIA to be functional in two months after chairman, officers appointment, NA told7 minutes ago