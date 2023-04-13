UrduPoint.com

Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan Say Ready To Carry Out Trade Cooperation With Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan are ready to carry out economic and trade cooperation with Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministers said a joint statement on Thursday.

The Uzbek city of Samarkand is hosting the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries on Thursday.

"The ministers expressed their readiness to continue supporting peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, to carry out economic and trade exchanges, as well as jointly with the countries of the region and the international community to invest in Afghanistan," the statement said.

The countries also called on Afghanistan to monitor and prevent illegal cross-border activities and solve possible problems with neighboring states through dialogue.

