Iran, Russia, Pakistan, China Urge Afghanistan to Take Measures to Combat Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan said a joint statement on Thursday that Afghanistan should take tangible measures to combat terrorism and ensure its security.

The Uzbek city of Samarkand is hosting the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries on Thursday.

"The ministers expressed their deep concern about the security situation related to terrorism in Afghanistan and noted that all terrorist groups, including, among others, Islamic State (banned in Russia), Al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia), Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (recognized as a terrorist group in Russia), Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (banned in Russia), Balochistan Liberation Army, Jaish ul-Adl, based in Afghanistan, pose a serious threat to regional and global security," the joint statement read.