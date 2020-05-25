(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Iran on Monday condemned any foreign intervention in China's internal affairs, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said.

"Iran while underlining the importance of respecting a united China, denounces any foreign intervention in internal affairs of China and any damage to its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,"Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

Mousavi said respecting sovereignty of other countries was among Iran's unchangeable and clear principles of foreign policy, Iran's national news agency reported.

He said Iran stressed implementing law and maintaining principle in line with stability, welfare and security of the people of Hong Kong.

According to IRNA, China's National People's Congress resumed work after 80 days due to coronavirus withChinese President Xi Jinping and 3,000 representatives in attendance.

The National People's Congress announced agendas related to reviewing draft of China civil law and the draft on decision to establish legal system and mechanism of defending national security of Hong Kong.