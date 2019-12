Iran starts E-visa system for Pakistani citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran has started E-Visa system for Pakistani citizens.According to media reports, E-visa will be issued to Pakistani citizens from Iranian consulates from four provinces and Iranian embassy based in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Iran has started E-Visa system for Pakistani citizens.According to media reports, E-visa will be issued to Pakistani citizens from Iranian consulates from four provinces and Iranian embassy based in Islamabad.

According to Iranian embassy sources that the main purpose of issuing E-visa to Pakistani citizens is to ensure more convenient and speedy travelling facilities to active workers in tourism industry, commercial activities and trade .The Iranian consulates based in Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta have worked day and night to ease visa issuance process for pilgrims during the year while last year Iranian embassies and consulates have issued millions visas to Pakistani citizen, sources added.