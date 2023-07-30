Open Menu

Iran Strongly Condemns Bajaur Blast In JUI Convention: Kanani

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Iran strongly condemns Bajaur blast in JUI convention: Kanani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday issued a statement strongly condemning the terrorist blast in Bajaur, Pakistan occurred during a worker's convention of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F).

According to the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA), in his statement, Nasser Kanani said that the terrorists committed an anti-human crime in the gathering of Jamiat Ulema Islam and Iran expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims and stands by the government and people of Pakistan in these difficult moments.

