Iran Strongly Condemns Killing Of Pakistani Nationals In Sistan-Balochistan Province
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Embassy of Iran on Sunday strongly condemned the recent armed attack that claimed the lives of eight Pakistani nationals in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balochistan, denouncing the act as both inhumane and cowardly.
The Iranian Embassy expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and reaffirmed Tehran’s resolve to confront terrorism in all its forms.
“Terrorism remains a persistent and shared threat to the entire region,” it said adding, “Traitorous elements, often in collusion with international terrorist networks, continue to jeopardize peace, security and regional stability.
”
The embassy underscored the need for collective action, calling on all regional countries to intensify joint efforts to eradicate terrorism and extremism. “Defeating this scourge demands unified, coordinated strategies. The menace of terrorism and violent extremism has already claimed countless innocent lives over the past decades,” it added.
Iran has pledged full cooperation in investigating the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and safety of all foreign nationals within its territory.
