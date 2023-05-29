UrduPoint.com

Iran To Invest In Balochistan's Domestic Industry, Livestock Sector: DG KF

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Iran to invest in Balochistan's domestic industry, livestock sector: DG KF

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Director General Khana-e-Farhang Iran Quetta Abu-al-Hasan Mari said that Iran is ready to invest in domestic industry, livestock and other sectors in Balochistan to foster economic activities and meet the energy needs of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Balochistan International Think Tank headed by Chairman Owais Jadoon who called on him here at his office.

The other members of the delegation included senior journalist Shehzada Zulfiqar, former parliamentarians Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Dr. Ishaq Baloch, Abdul Qaharudan and Abdul Qayyum Baidar.

Director General Khana0-e- Farhang Iran said that Iran is ready to invest in domestic industry, livestock and other sectors to solve economic problems, and meet energy needs of Balochistan as both countries enjoy centuries-old cultural and brotherly relations.

"The people of Balochistan are close to the heart of Iran," he remarked.

The DG terming Balochistan as a peaceful region deplored that international media presented a wrong image of Balochistan.

It highlights kidnapping for ransom, target killing and bomb blast news to portray Balochistan as a volatile region.

Former member provincial assembly Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal on the occasion said that "there is no industry in Balochistan urging Iran to arrange technical training sessions for youth of the province'.

Senior Journalist and former president Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Shehzada Zulfikar underlined the need for paying heed to the livestock sector of the province. "If due attention is paid to the livestock sector of the province, a sizeable amount of foreign exchange can be earned.

Dr. Ishaq Baloch noted that Iran's assistance in agri-sector will help boost up economic activities in Balochistan.

Earlier, Chairman BITT Owais Jadoon recalled that Iran is the first country to recognize Pakistan and the people of the country value Iranian brothers friendly gesture.

People of Pakistan and Iran wanted to come closer and establish strong and trade relations, he maintained.

