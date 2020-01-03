Iran Top Commander killed in US airstrike at Baghdad airport

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashd Shaabi, was also killed in the US Air-Strike.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2010) Top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon confirmed here on Friday.

General Qassim Soleimani was the head of Iran’s Elite Quds Force. Iranian State tv also confirmed the news that Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad. The TV cited the statement of Revolutionary Guard Statement.

The Pentagon said that US President Donald Trump ordered killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani after a pro-Iranian mob set US embassy on fire in Baghdad. The US declared this killing as “defensive action”.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” said Pentagon in a statement. According to media reports, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashd Shaabi, was also killed in the US Air-Strike.

"The deputy head of the Hashd, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and head of the Quds Force, Qassim Soleimani, were killed in a US strike that targeted their car on the Baghdad International Airport road," Hashed Shaabi, also known as the Popular Moblization Forces (PMF), said in a statement early Friday.

The PMF also said that five of its members and two guests were killed in an airstrike on their vehicles on the ground of Baghdad International Airport on Friday. Later, Iraq’s military-run-Security Media Cell issued a statement that three Kayusha rockets hit the airport.

According to Iranian Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Mohammed Reda al-Jaberi, who was the militia's protocol officer and head of public relations, is also among the dead.

Taking to Twitter, US President Trump shared American Flag and wrote nothing.

On Tuesday, expressing anger over US air strikes that resulted in deaths of more than dozens of Irani fighters at the weekend, thousands of Iraqi protestors attacked the US embassy in Baghdad.

A mob of hundreds of people thronged to the US embassy and crossed all barriers including checkpoints in Baghdad’s high security Green Zone. The protesters were holding flags in support of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of armed groups that is functioning as security force in the region.

At least 25 fighters from Kataeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) were killed in US air strikes on a base in western Iraq on Sunday. According to local media reports, the US targeted the fighters in response to rocket attacks on Iraqi bases where US forces were deployed.

The protestors, who were very angry at US forces for air strikes, reached the US embassy walls, chanted "Death to America" and burnt US flags at the Embassy. They demanded the government to shut down US embassy in Baghdad.

“These US troops should be sent back or to any other place,” a protestor shouted. There was noise everywhere and the protestors did not care about the security officials deployed outside the embassy—a place where nobody could dare to enter into.

The attack on US embassy in Baghdad reflects anger of Iraqi people against US troops in the country.