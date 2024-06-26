Iran Urges Global Cooperation In Fight Against Narcotics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 09:43 PM
The Iranian Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday said Iran, a nation perpetually grappling with drug production and trafficking, had stood at the forefront against drug abuse and made relentless efforts to curb drug trafficking
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Iranian Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday said Iran, a nation perpetually grappling with drug production and trafficking, had stood at the forefront against drug abuse and made relentless efforts to curb drug trafficking.
The embassy, in a message on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, highlighted the country's unwavering commitment to combating narcotics at both regional and global levels.
"Iran has paid a high price, with nearly 4,000 martyrs and 12,000 veterans who had been physically injured in this enduring battle," it added.
The embassy said the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) had consistently recognized Iran's efforts. The UNODC, in its reports, noted that Iran seized the largest amount of narcotics worldwide each year, demonstrating the nation's unparalleled success in intercepting illicit drugs.
"Iran actively participates in various international and regional initiatives aimed at combating narcotics, striving to implement a balanced strategy," the embassy said.
Despite the clear impact of Iran’s actions in curbing narcotics production and trafficking on national, transnational, and international levels, it stressed that there was an urgent need for a unified initiative.
"Regional and international cooperation, coupled with comprehensive support, especially financial aid, is crucial to effectively address the narcotics issue," it added.
The Iranian embassy said the security of distant nations, including the European countries, was significantly bolstered by the continuous efforts of Iran and its partners, particularly the brotherly nation of Pakistan. "The sacrifices made by soldiers from both countries in preventing the smuggling and trafficking of narcotics have created a safety buffer for the Western countries.
"Iran and Pakistan continue to bear significant human and financial costs in this fight,” it maintained.
Given Iran's pivotal role in the battle against narcotics, the embassy concluded that it was imperative that international organizations and the global community must extend proportional support to the country.
"The level of assistance provided should reflect the magnitude of Iran’s contributions at both regional and global levels."
The Iranian embassy said only through robust international cooperation and support, the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking could be effectively waged and won.
Recent Stories
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting7 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held10 minutes ago
-
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools6 minutes ago
-
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change6 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter10 minutes ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police10 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot10 minutes ago
-
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram15 minutes ago
-
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model15 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 515 minutes ago
-
Dance and music performances by Sri Lankan artists in Karachi35 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours36 seconds ago