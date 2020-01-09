Iran-US stand-off detrimental to world peace: Ch Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that tensions between America and Iran were detrimental to regional as well as world peace.

Talking to columnists and anchor-persons alongside Acting Governor Baluchistan Abdul Qaddus Bezenjo at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said the stand-off between America and Iran must come to an end for a peaceful world.

The Governor Punjab said the whole nation and all political parties were on the same page and stood beside Pakistan Army for defense and security of the country, adding that anti-Pakistan agenda of India will be foiled on every front.

He said PTI government is adhering to prosperity and development agenda not for a province but for entire Pakistan.

The Governor Punjab said People of Balochistan would be given their rights in real sense, adding that no one will be allowed to create chaos or take the law into hands in the universities.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there is no doubt in it that past governments did not ensure provision of rights to the people of Balochistan, which created a sense of deprivation among them.

He said, "PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to take along our Baloch brethren while ensuring prosperity and development in every sector there." He said, "Sacrifices rendered by our Baloch brethren for establishment of peace are highly commendable and we believe that prosperous Balochistan is inevitable for prosperous Pakistan." "The government will materialize all those promises made with the people of Balochistan, and all the provinces will make Pakistan stronger and foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements," Sarwar added.

He said, "Approval of Army Act (Amendment) Bill with thumping majority in the parliament is indeed victory of the democracy, and a clear proof of the fact that we all are on the same page for security and bright future of the country." Acting Governor Balochistan Abdul Qaddus Bezenjo thanked Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for an opportunity to meet the journalists from Punjab. He said the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan should take optimum advantage of the wisdom and political sagacity of Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Bezenjo said, "We are not against the development of Punjab or any other province but want availability of health and educational facilities in Balochistan so as to end sense of deprivation among the people of that province." He said that in the past, anti-Pakistan forces misguided the Baloch people, adding that today Balochistan is not the Balochsitan of the past as there is complete unity and solidarity along with peace prevail there.

He said, "Balochistan played its due role in strengthening and development of Pakistan and it gives us pleasure, when we see best facilities in Punjab or any other province, as Pakistan belongs to all of us." "Pakistan does not belong to single tribe or a party but it belonged to all of us and no power of the world can stop Pakistan to progress," he added.

The Acting Governor Balochistan said people of Balochistan always rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism and establishment of peace, which has no precedence in history, adding that Baloch people love Pakistan and its armed forces.