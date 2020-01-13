UrduPoint.com
Iran Welcomes Pakistan's Efforts For Peace In Region

Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:23 PM

Iran has welcomed Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi paid a visit to western neighbouring state in a bid to diffuse ongoing tension in the Gulf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran has welcomed Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi paid a visit to western neighbouring state in a bid to diffuse ongoing tension in the Gulf.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that "since Iran believes dispute among Muslim states will not benefit anyone, Tehran welcomes Islamabad's efforts to boost peace and stability in the region", Iran's news agency IRNA said on Monday.

Qureshi, on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited Iran on first leg of his two-nation tour and held meetings with leadership including President Rouhani, Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif and Governor General Mashad Khorasan Razavi.

IRNA quoted President Rouhani as saying during his meeting with FM Qureshi that Iran-Pakistan boundary should be a "border of peace and friendship", not letting certain groups to make it insecure.

Pakistan's Foreign Office in a statement issued Monday on conclusion of FM Qureshi's visit to Iran said, "Iranian leadership appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts aimed at reducing tensions and advancing the prospects of peace through facilitation of diplomatic and political means." "President Dr Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif expressed appreciation for the Foreign Minister's visit and stressed the importance Iran attached to its brotherly relations with Pakistan," the statement read.

In his meetings, Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its close fraternal ties with Iran and reiterated the resolve to further strengthen historic, multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

On Pakistan's perspective on recent developments, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of "maximum restraint and immediate steps for de-escalation by all sides".

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would not allow its territory to be used against anyone nor would become part of any war or conflict in the region.

The foreign minister informed the Iranian leadership that despite complexity of issues involved, Pakistan would continue to work for peace in the collective interest of the region and the world.

In this context, Pakistan would also continue to urge constructive engagement among all sides to preserve the peace and advance the prospects of a diplomatic solution, the FO statement mentioned quoting the foreign minister.

FM Qureshi is visiting Saudi Arabia later today on second leg of his tour to deliver a peace message.

