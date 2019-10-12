Iran welcomes PM Khan’s offer for mediation with Saudi Arabia

(@fidahassanain)

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appreciates PM Khan’s efforts for mediation.

Tehran: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) In response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Iran has welcomed this move and showed interest in talks.

According to a Iranian media, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javed Zarif while giving an interview to a Turkish tv channel said that they appreciated Imran Khan’s efforts for mediations.

“We appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts and we believe that there is no other options but talks with Saudi Arabia,” said Javad Zarif. He said Iran is ready for direct talks with Saudi Arabia as well as through a mediator.

He further said that buying weapons was not a guarantee to peace and suggested that Saudi Arabia must establish good relations with neighboring countries and should never trust the United States.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan expectedly will leave for Iran on Sunday on a one-day trip where he will meet up Iranian leadership. Imran Khan will also hold talks with Iranian leadership regarding tensions with Saudi Arabia. Later, according to the sources, he will depart for Riyadh from Iran.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on political affairs Naeem ul Haque has also confirmed the PM Khan’s visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia.