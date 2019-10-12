UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Welcomes PM Khan’s Offer For Mediation With Saudi Arabia

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:59 PM

Iran welcomes PM Khan’s offer for mediation with Saudi Arabia

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appreciates PM Khan’s efforts for mediation.

Tehran: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) In response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Iran has welcomed this move and showed interest in talks.

According to a Iranian media, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javed Zarif while giving an interview to a Turkish tv channel said that they appreciated Imran Khan’s efforts for mediations.

“We appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts and we believe that there is no other options but talks with Saudi Arabia,” said Javad Zarif. He said Iran is ready for direct talks with Saudi Arabia as well as through a mediator.

He further said that buying weapons was not a guarantee to peace and suggested that Saudi Arabia must establish good relations with neighboring countries and should never trust the United States.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan expectedly will leave for Iran on Sunday on a one-day trip where he will meet up Iranian leadership. Imran Khan will also hold talks with Iranian leadership regarding tensions with Saudi Arabia. Later, according to the sources, he will depart for Riyadh from Iran.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on political affairs Naeem ul Haque has also confirmed the PM Khan’s visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran Riyadh Visit United States Saudi Arabia May Sunday Media TV From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s consumer prices down 1 percent in ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish Military Coordinating Actions in Syria Wit ..

17 minutes ago

Illegal petrol pumps fined in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago

No response yet to a letter written to UN official ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Says Necessary to Free Syria From Military P ..

17 minutes ago

They will be victorious whatever cruelty they subj ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.