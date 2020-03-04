UrduPoint.com
Irani Doctors And Nurses Dance Amid Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:09 PM

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against Coronavirus

A video that showed doctors and nurses dancing inside isolated wards of the hospitals where novel Coronavirus patients are being treated has gone viral on social media, giving a message of “patience and courage” in fight against Coronavirus.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) A video showing nurses and medical staffers dancing inside isolated wards and units established for “Coronavirus-patients” in Iran went viral on social media, giving a message of courage against novel virus.

According to the details, open dance of women and men is banned in Iran but the doctors and nurses showed great courage in fight against Coronavirus as they danced together and individually in medical wards to give a message of courage to the country men and people around the world suffering due to the virus.

A social media user Maziar Bahari wrote: “F-Off Coronavirus! Dance challenge in hospitals. This is how brave #Iranian doctors and nurses deal with Coronavirus. They're working hard to beat the virus and help the patients but also try to lift their spirits by dancing in the wards. By the way, the regime can f-off as well,”.

At least 210 people of Coronavirus in Iran and over 2300 were suspended patients of the novel virus since the epidemic started last year in December. This is the highest number of deaths after China from where this virus spread to the entire world.

Previously, the doctors started Tai chi movements and exercise program for the patients admitted to the wards established for Coronavirus treatment in China.

The doctors stressed upon the need of exercise along with the medicine to the patients who are suffering from Coronavirus disease.

Chinese media reports say that Chinese government has overcome the epidemic of Coronavirus after an effective move all over the country. The infected persons of Coronavirus are recovering and going back to their homes from isolated wards.

