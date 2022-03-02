UrduPoint.com

Iranian Air Force Commander Acknowledges Pakistani Armed Forces' Professionalism

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Iranian Air Force Commander acknowledges Pakistani Armed Forces' professionalism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Brigadier General Pilot Hamid Vahedi Wednesday, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

On the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan wanted peaceful and close ties with its neighbors.

The army chief further stressed on the need for collective efforts towards regional stability whereas both the sides agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security fields.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation and effective border management measures.

