Iranian Air Force Commander Calls On Air Chief

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Iranian Air Force Commander calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Commander of the Air Force of Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

Earlier on his arrival here at the Air Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent of the PAF presented the guard of honour to the Iranian Commander. Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi also laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument to pay homage to the PAF's martyrs, , according to a PAF news release.

.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said, "Pakistan and Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds, which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces."He reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

