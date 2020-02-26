Iranian ambassador calls on CM Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Ambassador of Iran Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister Office on Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and extending cooperation in different sectors also came under discussion.Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to corona virus in Iran.

Our sympathies are with the Iranian brothers and sisters and hopefully situation will improve in Iran, he added.Pakistan and Iran hold exemplary and amicable brotherly relations and are tied in relationship of mutual love since years.

Relationships between Pakistan and Iran are further improving with the passage of time, he maintained.

Punjab government has undertaken exemplary steps for promoting tourism and this will prove to be effective in enhancing cordial relationships between the two brotherly countries, concluded Usman Buzdar.Iranian Ambassador also invited Chief Minister to visit Iran and further stated that Pakistan and Iran are tied in religious, cultural and historical relations.

Both the countries always stood by each other in difficult times. Iran desires to further promote relations in different sectors with the Punjab government. With the promotion of cultural activities, relationships between the two countries will also enhance, Iranian Ambassador concluded.

Muhammad Reza Nazeri Consul General of Iran, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to CM, CEO PBIT and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.