Iranian Ambassador Calls On Defence Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam Wednesday called on Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here.
The Defence Minister impressed upon the fact that Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial and fraternal ties nourished by centuries old religious and cultural affinities, a news release said.
Underlining the importance of Joint Border commission, the Minister said that Pakistan has taken all necessary measures in domain of border management and joint efforts on the issue should continue.
Both sides showed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral cooperation and expressed commitment to further it in the areas of common interest.
