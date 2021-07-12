Iranian ambassador calls on Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini called on Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Muhammad Hammad Azhar here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters relating to cooperation between the two countries in the Energy Sector came under discussion, said a news release.

Hammad Azhar while underscoring the importance of Iranian electricity import to the neighboring districts of Balochistan especially Gawadar, said it was playing pivotal role in provision of electricity to these area.

He also expressed the commitment to work for further enhancing cooperation between both countries in the energy sector as per the Memorandum of Understanding singed during the recent visit of Pakistani Prime Minister to Iran.

The Iranian Ambassador informed the minister that Iranian side was ready to supply more electricity to Pakistan and necessary infrastructure has already been built by the country.

He informed that close coordination between the relevant organizations dealing with import of electricity is needed for early materialization of the project.