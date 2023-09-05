Iranian ambassador calls on Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed further enhancing collaboration in the health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed further enhancing collaboration in the health sector.

The two sides discussed in detail diverse areas of cooperation in the field of health between the two brotherly countries.

The two sides also agreed on enhancing cooperation in health research and provision of technical assistance.

The Iranian ambassador said that there is a huge potential for further bolstering collaboration in the health sector between the two nations.

Federal Health Minister welcomed the Ambassador and affirmed commitment to further strengthening Pak-Iran cooperation in the health sector.

The Iranian ambassador extended felicitations to Dr. Nadeem Jan on assuming the office of Health Minister and prayed for his success.

Appointment of a world-renowned public health expert as Health Minister of Pakistan would bring tangible improvement in the Health sector, remarked the Iranian ambassador.

Dr Nadeem Jan said, "Pakistan and Iran share long-standing and time-tested close fraternal relations.

" He expressed the desire for both countries to learn from each other's experiences in providing better health facilities to the people and protecting them from diseases.

Pakistan has expressed the desire to seek cooperation from Iran in addressing the issue of shortage of medicines. To this end drug regulatory authorities of both countries need to devise a comprehensive strategy with the aim to ensure on a fast track basis the uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said, "We will continue our close collaboration in the field of medical education. Health security remains our topmost agenda and we need to work closely to prevent cross-border transmission of diseases." Iran has a strong Primary healthcare system and Pakistan will definitely benefit from the experiences and best practices adopted by Iran in the field of primary healthcare.

Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed gratitude for the dialysis machine donated by Iran for the people of Pakistan.