UrduPoint.com

Iranian Ambassador Calls On Speaker Sindh Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Iranian Ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly

The Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini along with a delegation called on Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini along with a delegation called on Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here on Friday.

The matters of mutual interest, better diplomatic relations relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting, said a statement.

On this occasion, the Iranian Ambassador and the other delegation members also visited different sections of the Sindh Assembly.

The Ambassador of Iran thanked the Speaker Sindh Assembly and appreciated the good relations between the two countries.

Agha Siraj Durrani also presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak and a gift of cap.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Iran

Recent Stories

Biden Puts Up 3 Nominees for Federal Reserve Amid ..

Biden Puts Up 3 Nominees for Federal Reserve Amid Challenging Time for US Centra ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to ensure sufficient supply of flour in marke ..

Govt to ensure sufficient supply of flour in markets : Caretaker Punjab Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb refutes news about ..

2 minutes ago
 CS inaugurates Digital Media Cell at DGPR Office i ..

CS inaugurates Digital Media Cell at DGPR Office in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action ..

PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action

9 minutes ago
 Punjab sports contingents continue preparations fo ..

Punjab sports contingents continue preparations for National Games under the aeg ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.