Iranian Ambassador Condemns US Congress Resolution On Pakistan's Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Saturday condemned the United States (US) Congress for passing a resolution concerning Pakistan’s elections.
In a statement, he criticized the US, saying, "Among the wonders of modern ignorance is that a country prevents ceasefire resolutions by veto and supports the genocide of the people of Gaza by providing all kinds of lethal weapons to the Zionist regime.
Yet, the Congress of this country passes a resolution questioning the nationwide election in an independent member of the United Nations (UN)."
He further described the US Congress resolution as an interference in the domestic affairs of an independent UN member, calling it "a sort of extortion under the guise of supporting democracy."
