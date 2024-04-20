Iranian Ambassador Discusses Details Of President's Visit With Mohsin Naqvi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Saturday met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his office to discuss arrangements for the Iranian president’s upcoming official visit to Pakistan.
The meeting discussed the details of the visit of the President of Iran along with the details of proposed agreements which would be discussed during the visit.
The Iranian Ambassador congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of interior minister and appreciated his performance as caretaker chief minister of Punjab. “You completed public projects at an extraordinary speed during your tenure as Chief Minister,” said the Iranian ambassador.
The minister termed the Iranian President’s visit very important, in the context of the regional situation and said that the visit would be a milestone in the development of bilateral relations.
“We have to work together to solve the menace of terrorism and other challenges” said Mohsin Naqvi adding that Pakistan-Iran relations span over decades and Pakistan values brotherly relations with Iran.
He said that there is a need to promote cooperation for lasting peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transgender body recovered3 seconds ago
-
Drug addict found dead16 seconds ago
-
Commissioner stresses quality education aligning with modern trends10 minutes ago
-
992 criminals, 41 gangs busted in last 110 days10 minutes ago
-
CM directs Excise Dept to achieve recovery targets10 minutes ago
-
Woman killed over domestic dispute10 minutes ago
-
Inquiry committee formed to probe leaking of Islamiat Paper30 minutes ago
-
All set for by-elections; tight security arrangements finalized in DI Khan30 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road mishap40 minutes ago
-
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress with affordable packages: Ashrafi50 minutes ago
-
Met predicts cloudy weather, heavy rains in upper districts1 hour ago
-
President condemns terrorist attack on Customs officials in DI Khan1 hour ago