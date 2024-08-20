Open Menu

Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghdam Is Playing A Significant Role In Providing Facilities To Pilgrims Going To Iraq Through Iran In Connection With Arbaeen. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghdam is playing a significant role in providing facilities to pilgrims going to Iraq through Iran in connection with Arbaeen. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Working round the clock to provide visa to the visitors from the consulate located all provinces.On the other hand, the supply of petroleum products at very cheap rates to the buses in the caravans of pilgrims in Iran, and the campuses of free food to the passengers are practical proofs of the Iranian government's special love. PMLQ

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Aug, 2024) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Mughdam is playing a significant role in providing facilities to pilgrims going to Iraq through Iran in connection with Arbaeen.

They are working round the clock to provide visa to the visitors from the consulate located there. On the other hand, the supply of petroleum products at very cheap rates to the buses in the caravans of pilgrims in Iran, and the campuses of free food to the passengers are practical proofs of the government's special love.

He said that Pakistan and Iran are not only neighboring countries but also have an eternal history of friendship, love and cultural harmony between them. He said that for the promotion of bilateral tourism, the stakeholders of both the countries need to play a role to get rid of the possible difficulties.

He said that tourism is a cause of increase in love and friendship along with business, so giving it special importance should be among the priorities of both countries.

