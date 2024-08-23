Open Menu

Iranian Ambassador Expresses Condolences Over Rahim Yar Khan Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Iranian ambassador expresses condolences over Rahim Yar Khan Attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday expressed deep condolences to the government and people of Pakistan following the tragic armed attack on police forces in Rahim Yar Khan resulting in the martyrdom of 11 courageous officers.

In his statement, Ambassador Moghadam extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured. "My sincere prayers are with the victims and their families. May God Almighty bless the souls of the martyrs and grant them eternal peace," he remarked.

The Iranian envoy reiterated Iran's solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, emphasizing the shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Police Martyrs Shaheed Iran Rahim Yar Khan May God Government

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

8 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

9 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

8 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

9 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

8 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

8 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

8 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

8 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

8 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan