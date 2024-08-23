Iranian ambassador expresses condolences over Rahim Yar Khan Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday expressed deep condolences to the government and people of Pakistan following the tragic armed attack on police forces in Rahim Yar Khan resulting in the martyrdom of 11 courageous officers.

In his statement, Ambassador Moghadam extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured. "My sincere prayers are with the victims and their families. May God Almighty bless the souls of the martyrs and grant them eternal peace," he remarked.

The Iranian envoy reiterated Iran's solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, emphasizing the shared commitment to regional peace and stability.