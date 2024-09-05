Open Menu

Iranian Ambassador Felicitates Pakistan On Defense Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Iranian ambassador felicitates Pakistan on Defense Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the armed forces, government, and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Defense Day.

In his message on the eve of Yaum-i-Difa, Ambassador Moghadam expressed his admiration for the bravery and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the nation. He also paid tribute to the martyrs (Shuhada) who laid down their lives for their motherland.

"I extend my sincere and warmest felicitations to the armed forces, government, and people of Pakistan on this auspicious day. Iran greatly values its brotherly ties with Pakistan, and I sincerely hope that the bond of friendship between our two nations will continue to grow stronger,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Iran Government

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

1 hour ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

1 hour ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

3 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

4 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

4 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

5 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

5 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan