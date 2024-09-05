Iranian Ambassador Felicitates Pakistan On Defense Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the armed forces, government, and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Defense Day.
In his message on the eve of Yaum-i-Difa, Ambassador Moghadam expressed his admiration for the bravery and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the nation. He also paid tribute to the martyrs (Shuhada) who laid down their lives for their motherland.
"I extend my sincere and warmest felicitations to the armed forces, government, and people of Pakistan on this auspicious day. Iran greatly values its brotherly ties with Pakistan, and I sincerely hope that the bond of friendship between our two nations will continue to grow stronger,” he added.
