Iranian Ambassador Felicitates Pakistan On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Iranian ambassador felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam has congratulated the government and nation of Pakistan on the 76th Independence Day.

In a message on the eve of the 76th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, he said, "I would like to extend my heartiest felicitations to the government and honourable nation of Pakistan.

" The envoy said Iran was the first country that recognized Pakistan and with which established diplomatic relations.

"Since then, Iran and Pakistan's historic relationship, based upon history-long commonalities and links, has during the time strengthened and nurtured into a solid brotherhood." "Today we celebrate together the 76th year of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

I wish peace, unity, stability, security and prosperity for Pakistan," he added.

