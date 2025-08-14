Open Menu

Iranian Ambassador Hails Pakistan’s Resilience, Unity On 78th Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:13 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, has extended heartfelt greetings to the government and people of Pakistan on the nation’s 78th Independence Day, praising the country’s resilience, unity, and achievements.

He, in his congratulatory message, said, “On behalf of myself, the Government, and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I extend my warmest and sincere congratulations to the esteemed Government and the honourable nation of our friendly, neighbouring, and brotherly country, Pakistan.”

Paying tribute to the values of the Pakistani nation, he noted that August 14 marked a moment of pride, celebrating the country’s “indefatigable and extraordinary resilience, unity, and remarkable achievements.

The envoy highlighted the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, stating that strong leadership on both sides and the collective efforts of all sectors had ushered in “a new era of hope and optimism” in bilateral relations, marking a “historic turning point” in all-round ties.

Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the partnership, Dr. Moghadam expressed his wishes for Pakistan’s continued prosperity, stability, and progress, adding, “We wholeheartedly pray for the enduring friendship between our two great nations to grow ever stronger.”

