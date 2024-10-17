Open Menu

Iranian Ambassador Lauds Pakistan For Successfully Hosting 23rd SCO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Thursday extended his congratulations to the government and people of Pakistan for the successful hosting of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad

In a statement issued on the occasion of Pakistan’s Foreign Service Day, Ambassador Moghadam commended the well-organized event and the efforts of Pakistan’s security personnel in ensuring its smooth execution.

"Hosting this important event, with the participation of various countries during a critical period, plays a significant role in strengthening regional multilateralism," the Iranian envoy stated.

"It prepares the ground for creative initiatives and fosters a positive, proactive role in navigating the evolving global and regional developments."

He emphasized the importance of the SCO in creating an atmosphere of peace, stability, development, and trust not only among its members but also between the SCO and other regional and global multilateral mechanisms.

Ambassador Moghadam highlighted the vast opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, as well as other member states, across diverse fields, including economic, security, and political sectors.

He expressed optimism that these multilateral initiatives would open new avenues for enhanced collaboration and mutual benefit.

