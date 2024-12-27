Iranian ambassador, PCP chairman join hands to combat fake news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam and Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) Chairman, Arshad Khan Jadoon on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing media collaboration between Iran and Pakistan as part of a broader strategy to counter the growing menace of fake news.

During the meeting here at the Iranian Embassy, both dignitaries underscored the critical importance of tackling disinformation that threatens societal harmony. They agreed that fostering strong media ties between the two nations is essential to portraying a positive image of both countries on the global stage.

Ambassador Moghadam emphasized the need for cultural exchange through the sharing of dramas and movies between the two countries. “We must use media as a bridge to promote cultural cohesion and mutual understanding among our peoples,” he stated. He also assured full support from the Iranian side to further strengthen bilateral media cooperation.

Chairman Jadoon provided an overview of the PCP's constitutional mandate, highlighting its role in addressing fake news and promoting ethical journalism. He outlined PCP's efforts in monitoring media practices and ensuring adherence to the code of ethics to maintain journalistic integrity.

Chairman Jadoon emphasized that the agenda of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to combat fake news is a critical issue facing the entire world. He highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties to address misinformation and to collaboratively work towards the development of journalists in both countries.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to foster meaningful media partnerships and adopt innovative measures to counter fake news, contributing to a more harmonious and informed society.

On this occasion, Chairman Jadoon graciously presented the traditional Sindhi Ajrak (shawl) and Topi (cap), along with a bouquet, as a gesture of hospitality and cultural significance.