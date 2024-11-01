Iranian ambassador praises Pakistan Navy for rescue of fishermen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday extended heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for its swift and dedicated response to a recent maritime emergency, where 23 Iranian fishermen were rescued from a fishing boat accident in the open sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday extended heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for its swift and dedicated response to a recent maritime emergency, where 23 Iranian fishermen were rescued from a fishing boat accident in the open sea.

In a message of appreciation, Ambassador Moghadam praised the Pakistan Navy’s professionalism and commitment, emphasizing the longstanding spirit of mutual support between Iran and Pakistan in international rescue and humanitarian assistance efforts.

He highlighted that both nations have consistently upheld strong cooperation in search and rescue operations in international waters, cementing a history of solidarity and shared responsibility.

Reflecting on previous instances of collaboration, Ambassador Moghadam recalled a similar incident in March 2024 when the Pakistan Navy provided critical assistance by rescuing eight Iranian fishermen after a fire broke out on their vessel. He noted that this tradition of support is a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two countries.

“The people of Iran are truly grateful for Pakistan’s unwavering readiness to assist in times of need, exemplifying the close bonds and mutual commitment that Iran and Pakistan have cherished throughout their history,” he said.