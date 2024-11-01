Open Menu

Iranian Ambassador Praises Pakistan Navy For Rescue Of Fishermen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Iranian ambassador praises Pakistan Navy for rescue of fishermen

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday extended heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for its swift and dedicated response to a recent maritime emergency, where 23 Iranian fishermen were rescued from a fishing boat accident in the open sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday extended heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for its swift and dedicated response to a recent maritime emergency, where 23 Iranian fishermen were rescued from a fishing boat accident in the open sea.

In a message of appreciation, Ambassador Moghadam praised the Pakistan Navy’s professionalism and commitment, emphasizing the longstanding spirit of mutual support between Iran and Pakistan in international rescue and humanitarian assistance efforts.

He highlighted that both nations have consistently upheld strong cooperation in search and rescue operations in international waters, cementing a history of solidarity and shared responsibility.

Reflecting on previous instances of collaboration, Ambassador Moghadam recalled a similar incident in March 2024 when the Pakistan Navy provided critical assistance by rescuing eight Iranian fishermen after a fire broke out on their vessel. He noted that this tradition of support is a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two countries.

“The people of Iran are truly grateful for Pakistan’s unwavering readiness to assist in times of need, exemplifying the close bonds and mutual commitment that Iran and Pakistan have cherished throughout their history,” he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Fire Pakistan Navy Iran March From

Recent Stories

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

6 minutes ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

6 minutes ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

6 minutes ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

11 minutes ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

11 minutes ago
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

27 seconds ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

29 seconds ago
 Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to lab ..

Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing

30 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Rus ..

Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day

32 seconds ago
 Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at ..

Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at Fawara Chowk on People's Unit ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan