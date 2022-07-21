Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan calls on Human Rights Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Iranian ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday.

Secretary Human Rights Afzal Latif and other senior officers of the ministry were also present in the meeting. Both sides reiterated resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of human rights.

Pirzada underscored cordial brethren relations of more than seven decades between the two countries based on cultural, religious and historical commonalities.

The Iranian ambassador extended felicitations to the minister on assuming the charge and congratulated him on successful accomplishment of his various political assignments. He said that Iran was willing to enhance mutual cooperation in the field of Human Rights and particularly the judicial cooperation.

Ambassador said that the special focus of Iranian government was on women rights and their empowerment. He stressed to have strong economic and business ties and the maximum cooperation in the exchange of prisoners. He further invited the minister on an official visit to Iran to attend a ceremony in August where sideline meeting would also be arranged to enhance bilateral cooperation in human rights.

He mentioned about two MoUs between the two governments on extradition/exchange of prisoners and for protection and promotion of human rights .

He emphasized upon the need of cooperation among Muslim countries to confront the hype of Islamophobia and blasphemy incidents. He appreciated role of Pakistan on diplomatic fronts to successfully counter the menace of Islamophobia.

Minister for Human Rights highlighted the tremendous opportunities for cooperation that exists between the two neighboring countries. He said that people of Pakistan have deep devotion and respect for Iran over the warmth and facilities that Iranian government have been proving for pilgrimages especially on Taftan Boarder.

While concluding, the minister said that we derive inspiration for human rights from the teachings of our Holy Prophet (PBUH). But now the world is governed by those human rights promulgators who themselves committed severe human rights violations that can never be faded from the dark chapters of human history. He also congratulated Iranian government on its perseverance and struggle in the face of decades long propaganda and economic sanctions imposed by the West and the US.