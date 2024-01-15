Open Menu

Iranian Ambassador To Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam Calls On Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam along with Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam along with Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

In the meeting, matters related to further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran economic cooperation, exchange of delegations between the two countries in various fields and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The Governor said that further enhance in bilateral relations was in mutual interest. He said that investors from Iran will be welcomed in Sindh.

The Iranian Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Governor Sindh to strengthen the bilateral relations and the public welfare initiatives of Sindh province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Exchange Iran From

Recent Stories

Judo trials commenced at SAU under the Prime Minis ..

Judo trials commenced at SAU under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programm ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab collaborates with Chinese environmentalists ..

Punjab collaborates with Chinese environmentalists to tackle smog challenges

5 minutes ago
 Court extends Fawad Chaudry ‘s physical remand f ..

Court extends Fawad Chaudry ‘s physical remand for three-day

5 minutes ago
 Minister for equipping youth with technical, vocat ..

Minister for equipping youth with technical, vocational skills

5 minutes ago
 ECP assigns electoral symbols to 150 political par ..

ECP assigns electoral symbols to 150 political parties for general elections

5 minutes ago
 No regrets as Osaka loses at Australian Open on Gr ..

No regrets as Osaka loses at Australian Open on Grand Slam comeback

5 minutes ago
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

51 minutes ago
 ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

51 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petition ..

LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nominat ..

51 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

59 minutes ago
 DC visits site of under construction bridge

DC visits site of under construction bridge

59 minutes ago
 British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secr ..

British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan