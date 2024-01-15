- Home
- Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 09:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam along with Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.
In the meeting, matters related to further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran economic cooperation, exchange of delegations between the two countries in various fields and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.
The Governor said that further enhance in bilateral relations was in mutual interest. He said that investors from Iran will be welcomed in Sindh.
The Iranian Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Governor Sindh to strengthen the bilateral relations and the public welfare initiatives of Sindh province.
