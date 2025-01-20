Open Menu

Iranian Armed Forces Chief Calls On President Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 07:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr and exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, and emphasised the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

It was also highlighted that terrorism was a shared challenge and both countries needed to take effective and coordinated measures to address this challenge, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The Iranian armed forces chief appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and Lebanon.

