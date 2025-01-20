Iranian Armed Forces Chief Calls On President Zardari
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 07:56 PM
Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr and exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr and exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance.
During the meeting, both sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, and emphasised the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.
It was also highlighted that terrorism was a shared challenge and both countries needed to take effective and coordinated measures to address this challenge, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The Iranian armed forces chief appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and Lebanon.
Recent Stories
Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES
Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..
UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups
Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes
Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone for Balochistan's de ..3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists3 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections1 minute ago
-
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected1 minute ago
-
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations1 minute ago
-
FIA arrests man involved in Morocco boat incident2 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee on Power discusses NTDC restructuring1 minute ago
-
One killed, two injured in Nawabshah road accident1 minute ago
-
Sharjeel stresses immediate completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, resolution of canals issues, mo ..1 minute ago
-
Senate passes resolution for repatriating of 23000 overseas Pakistani prisoners1 minute ago
-
Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive1 minute ago