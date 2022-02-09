UrduPoint.com

Iranian Art Exhibition Attracting People

Published February 09, 2022

Iranian art exhibition attracting people

A three-day Iranian art exhibition at Lok Virsa continues amid attracting huge crowd various handicrafts and posters displayed showcasing Iranian heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A three-day Iranian art exhibition at Lok Virsa continues amid attracting huge crowd various handicrafts and posters displayed showcasing Iranian heritage.

The exhibition will continue till February 11 with daily timings 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., said a press release.

The exhibition was organized on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary and victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

