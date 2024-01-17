Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, violates int’l law, spirit of ties: FM Jilani

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday firmly underscored that the attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory, on January 16, was not only a serious breach of its sovereignty but also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday firmly underscored that the attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory, on January 16, was not only a serious breach of its sovereignty but also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Expressing Pakistan’s unreserved condemnation of the attack, the foreign minister added that the incident has caused serious damage to bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He said that Pakistan reserved the right to respond to this provocative act,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The caretaker foreign minister, who is currently leading the Pakistan delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Stressing that terrorism was a common threat to the region and required concerted and coordinated efforts to combat the menace, Foreign Minister Jilani underlined that unilateral actions could seriously undermine regional peace and stability.

No country in the region should tread the perilous path, he stressed.