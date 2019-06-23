Iranian authorities hand over 35 more illegal immigrants to Pakistan

CHAGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Iranian authorities arrested 35 more illegal Pakistani immigrants and handed over them to Levies authorities at the Taftan border on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the accused were hiding in various areas of Iran without having legal documents in an attempt to leave for Europe.

Following preliminary legal process, the Levies force handed them over to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigation.

nsr\378