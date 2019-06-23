UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Authorities Hand Over 35 More Illegal Immigrants To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:50 PM

Iranian authorities hand over 35 more illegal immigrants to Pakistan

CHAGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Iranian authorities arrested 35 more illegal Pakistani immigrants and handed over them to Levies authorities at the Taftan border on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the accused were hiding in various areas of Iran without having legal documents in an attempt to leave for Europe.

Following preliminary legal process, the Levies force handed them over to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigation.

nsr\378

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Europe Federal Investigation Agency Border Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

22 minutes ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

1 hour ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

2 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

3 hours ago

Global Prosperity Initiative reaffirms commitment ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.