Iranian, Azerbaijan Ministers Meet PM’s Climate Aide Romina Khurshid In Riyadh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 08:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Iranian Minister for Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh called on Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam and discussed various issues of bilateral interest.
During the meeting held on Monday in Riyadh, capital city of Saudi Arabaia, Iranian minister proposed different initiatives to work on with Pakistan. PM's coordinator assured him to discuss this with her government and would convey to Iranian government regarding the initiatives.
PM’s coordinator apprised the Iranian agriculture minister about various initiatives launched by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in agriculture, water, irrigation and energy sector for achieving food, climate, water, agricultural related sustainable development goals.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev also held meeting with the PM’s coordinator and discussed matters of bilateral interest in boosting climate resilience of both the countries and achieving environmental sustainability goals.
PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam thanked the officials of Iran and Azerbaijan for their generous offer of support to Pakistan in overcoming environmental and climate change-related challenges.
