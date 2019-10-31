Iranian CG calls on KP Speaker discusses matters of mutual interest

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran , Mohammad Baqir Beigi Thursday called on Speaker KP Assembly , Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and discussed matters of mutual interest with him.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker stressed need for the promotion of mutual harmony, brotherhood and trade relations between both countries.

The Consul General said Iran was keen to make investment in various sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promotion of trade and bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He said that in that regard the Iranian embassy would soon contact Pakistani authorities.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for holding peaceful elections in the tribal districts and mainstreaming of the people of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

He appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for restoration of peace in the tribal areas and normalization of situation.

The Speaker said the people of tribal areas had passed through hard time during the war against terrorism, thousands of families were displaced, but with the grace of Allah Almighty the areas today had been completely cleared of the terrorists and their facilitators.

He said that soon after the restoration of peace, the government held peace elections and today 21 tribal representatives were part of the provincial assembly and playing role in legislation and resolution of the problems of their respective areas.

Mushtaq Ghani said that tribesmen were highly competent and their government was proud of playing crucial and historic role in their mainstreaming.

Pakistan and Iran were not only neighbours rather also Muslim brethren.

He said that Pakistan and Iran had been bonded in historic relations and it had stood by Pakistan in all critical junctures and had always supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

Mushtaq Ghani acknowledged and paid rich tributes to the services of the Iranian Consul General in bringing improvement in Pak-Iran relations and promotion of the environment of mutual harmony between both countries.

He was confident that relations between the traders would usher socio-economic uplift that would generate employment opportunities in both countries.

The Consul General of Iran invited the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and women members of the KP assembly to visit Iran which was accepted by him.

The Speaker said that the exchange of parliamentary level delegations would not only help the parliamentary leadership to utilize the expertise of each other rather would also promote friendly relations between both countries.