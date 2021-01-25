Iranian CG calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Consul General (CG) of Iran Ahmed Mohammadi on Monday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House Sindh.

The matters of mutual interests came under discussion on the occasion.

Governor Imran Ismail said both the countries had great opportunities of investment between them.

Consul General Ahmed Mohammadi said that Iranian investors were interested in promoting investment in the metropolis.