Iranian CG calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Iranian Consul General (CG) Ahmed Mohammadi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Thursday and discussed issues of mutual interests.

The Governor appreciated the Consul General for his efforts to stablize friendly relations, trade, investment and to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

The CG said that Iran and Pakistan had religious, traditional and bilateral trade relations between them since long.