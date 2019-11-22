UrduPoint.com
Iranian CG Hints At Vast Opportunities Of Trade Between Pakistan-Iran

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:52 PM

Iranian CG hints at vast opportunities of trade between Pakistan-Iran

Consul General (CG) of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi on Friday said that vast opportunities are available for bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Consul General (CG) of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi on Friday said that vast opportunities are available for bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan.

He said this after inaugurating 2nd International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF-2019) organised by E-Commerce Gateway at the Expo Centre here.

The Iranian CG said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran have increased in last few years.

Speaking about made-in-Pakistan products, Ahmad Mohammadi lauded the standard of products of Pakistan and said that the export of made-in-Pakistan products can be increased further.

Earlier, President E-commerce Gateway, Dr. Khursheed Nizam presented a bouquet to Iranian CG.

The three-day event is scheduled to be held from November 22 to 24, incorporates the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture.

More than 550 local and foreign exhibitionists of different 18 countries including Pakistan, China, Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma will showcase their brands and services.

The event is expected to be attended by more than 75,000 visitors where all the major players will get an opportunity to display and market their products and services.

This event also gives a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with customers belonging to various segments of consumerindustry.

