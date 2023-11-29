Iranian CG, KP minister holds deliberations on promotion of culture, tourism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Banafsheh Khah and KP Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel held extensive deliberations here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Banafsheh Khah and KP Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel held extensive deliberations here on Wednesday

The meeting underscored the profound historical, cultural, and religious bonds between the people of Iran and the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting emphasized the pivotal role of people-to-people connections, promoting cultural exchange, and unlocking the tourism potential inherent in the rich tapestry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Iranian cities.

Both dignitaries emphasized the importance of mutual festivals celebrating shared culture, heritage, food, and traditions. Discussions also delved into avenues for enhancing trade, aiming to fortify economic ties between Iran and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A central focus of the meeting was the exploration of measures to facilitate travel between Iranian cities and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, utilizing road, sea, and air routes. This included discussions on air flights connecting Iranian cities with Islamabad or Peshawar to cater to tourists and businesspersons from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister of Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted the need for joint celebrations and festivities, emphasizing the unique opportunities for religious and eco-tourism in both regions.

Consul General Ali Banafsheh Khah expressed gratitude for the warm reception, acknowledging the historical bonds uniting the two regions.

He highlighted the untapped potential for attracting Iranian tourists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel reciprocated the sentiments, emphasizing the shared commitment to strengthening diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties.

In the meeting, Consul General Ali Banafsheh Khah extended an invitation to the Minister Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to participate in an upcoming exhibition in Iran, an invitation that was graciously accepted.

In the meeting, both discussed the Palestine issue.

Consul General Ali Banafsheh Khah said that the role of Pakistan is of particular importance for strengthening the voice of the Palestinian people.

He said Pakistan has been playing an exemplary role in this connection.