Iranian CG Stresses Need For Promotion Of Regional Trade

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Consul-General of Iran in Peshawar, Hamid Reza Qumi on Wednesday stressed the need for promotion of trade among Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan to make the business of all three states prosperous and strengthen their economies.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation consisting of Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Regional Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed Khan and President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

The delegation called on him at the invitation of the Iranian Consul General. During the meeting, discussions were held on the promotion of Pak-Iran Afghan trade and suggestions were made.

It was agreed to work with the business community of the three countries to resolve the issues in this regard. The Iranian Consul General warmly welcomed the delegation and congratulated the newly elected Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on his victory.

The Iranian Consul General said that Iran believes in full cooperation with its neighboring Islamic countries in all sectors and the promotion of bilateral trade, which is why we are here today and for the future development of the three countries.

He said that for the smooth functioning of the local government system in Peshawar, Iran would be happy to present its local government system structure to the elected representatives here.

Elected representatives in Peshawar will be briefed on what Iran has done in local government to benefit from the experience. Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan will have to work together for the development of business. Every effort will be made to bring the business communities of the three countries closer together.

Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali thanked the Iranian Consul General and his staff and assured that experiences and views would be exchanged with Iran to make the local government system more attractive and effective.

He "An agreement has been reached with Iran for setting up a slaughter house with modern equipment in Peshawar, Iranian Consul General assured that it will be implemented soon."

