Iranian Consul agrees with suggestion of visits by columnists, writers to strengthen Pak-Iran relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Ali Banafshekhah has agreed with a suggestion of arranging touristic visits by columnists and writers of Pakistan and Iran for highlighting cultural, historical bonds besides strengthening socio-economic relations between the two brotherly neighbouring countries.

The Iranian envoy expressed these views while talking with a delegation of Abaseen Column Writers Association which called on him under the leadership of its President, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the delegation members included General Secretary, Abid Akhtar Hassan, Wasim Shahid, Sahibzada Talha Saeed Advocate, Munawar Shah Munawar, Aurangzeb Ghaznavi and Malik Khan Saeed Mohmand.

Speaking during the meeting, President Abaseen Column Writers Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi thanked Iranian Consul General for being in contact with columnists and journalist community of the region.

On this occasion, he recalled a 14 days visit of Abaseen Column Writers Association under his supervision to Iran in 2019.

The visit was historical and very informative from knowledge sharing point of view, Zia Sarhadi mentioned.

After the visit, members of the delegation penned their views in press the potential of joint Pak-Iran Joint Touristic Potential.

Since Iran is an Islamic country, having no match to its cultural history so a visit of columnists should be arranged again for highlighting its rich heritage, Zia suggested and added that the visit will also play an effective role in further strengthening brotherly and bilateral relations between two countries, he added.

Zia also mentioned signing of different MoUs by late president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Pakistan in May 2024.

The new President of Iran is also focusing on improving ties with Pakistan, Zia went on to say.

Speaking to the delegation members, Iranian Consul General agreed with the suggestion that exchange of touristic visits by columnists and writers of Pakistan and Iran will play an effective role in further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

He held out assurance of giving due consideration to the suggestions presented by members of Abaseen Column Writers Association.