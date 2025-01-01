Iranian Consul General calls on Balochistan Speaker

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Iranian Consul General Mr. Hassan Darvishvand paid a farewell call on Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Capt. (R) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai in his chamber on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Speaker paid tribute to his services as Consul General in Quetta and thanked him for the assistance provided during his tenure.

The Speaker said on the occasion that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a close neighbor and long-standing friend of Pakistan, with which relations are exemplary and brotherly. He reiterated that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran would always remain strong and durable.

He said that Balochistan would make every effort to promote economic and trade relations with Iran.

He also stressed the need for measures to further strengthen people-to-people contacts and cultural ties between the two countries.

Hassan Darvishvand expressed satisfaction over the traditional friendly relations between Pakistan and Iran and hoped that these relations would deepen further in the future.

He thanked the Speaker while expressing his best wishes for the people of Balochistan and also appreciated the hospitality extended by the people and government during his stay in Balochistan.

He said that the people and government of Balochistan have always shown cooperation with Iran, which has further strengthened the friendly relations between the two countries.

In the meeting, both leaders stressed the importance of promoting mutual cooperation between Iran and Pakistan. In particular, detailed discussions were held on enhancing cross-border trade, cultural exchange, and cooperation in the energy sector between Balochistan and the Iranian province of Sistan and the province.