Iranian consul general calls on governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Consul General of Iran to Lahore Mehran Movahed Far called on Punjab

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed ways to strengthen

bilateral relations in the fields of education, culture and trade during a meering

at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

Governor Saleem Haider Khan, on the occasion, offered condolence over the martyrdom

of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, during the meeting with Iranian

Consul General Mehran Movahed Far.

The consul general congratulated the governor on assuming office.

He informed about the ease of travel facilities for Pakistani pilgrims under the new policy

of travelling by road. He also thanked the Pakistani nation for their help and unwavering

support for the suffering Palestinian Muslims.

Governor Saleem Haider said Pakistan and Iran are bound together by religion, culture

and historical ties. He said that Iran is a brotherly Islamic country and Pakistanis has strong

bond of love and respect with Irani people.

The governor said the last visit of late president Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan was a historic

and memorable visit. He paid tributes to late Raisi for his role in strengthening

Pakistan-Iran relations.

The governor said the late president Ebrahim Raisi during his last visit to Pakistan laid the

foundation for new projects by signing various memorandum of understanding (MoUs) between

Pakistan and Iran in various fields.

He said that the Pakistani government and people were shocked and saddened by the martyrdom of late President Ebrahim Raisi.

He assured Irani consul general of considering steps to promote Persian language as chancellor

of public and private varsities in Punjab.

Consul General Mehran Movahed Far said the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to facilitate Pakistan pilgrims in their travel to sacred places in Iran. He said that there is a need to expand trade relations between Pakistan and Iran. He said work was being done on the exchange of delegations of students and teachers between Pakistan and Iran. He also informed about the difficulties faced by the Iranian students in obtaining study visa for admission to educational institutions in Pakistan.

Consul General Mehran Movahed Far reiterated that Iran attaches special importance to relations with Pakistan. "We want peace, and prosperity for the people of Pakistan," he added.

He further said that roads in major cities in Iran are named after respected Pakistani personalities. He added that a huge highway in Tehran is named after Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah along with the statue of Allama Iqbal erected in Mashhad.

The consul general also invited the governor to visit Iran.