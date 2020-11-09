UrduPoint.com
Iranian Consul General Calls On KP Governor

Iranian Consul General calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar-based Iranian Consul General, Hamid Raza Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at the Governor House and discussed matters of mutual interest pertaining to bilateral relations and regional situation.

The KP Governor said that Pakistan and Iran were two neighbouring Muslim countries and they had great importance geographically, says a statement issued here.

He stressed the need for further promoting cultural and trade relations between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

The governor also highlighted the importance of Pakistani fruits which are grown in KP, saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had potential for a quality honey and olive oil production.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was blessed with natural resources and had immense opportunities for promotion of agriculture, minerals and tourism.

The governor also said that peace in Afghanistan was vital for region trade.

He appreciated the Iranian government for supporting oppressed Kashmiri people and endorsing Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue.

He stressed the need for making joint efforts to foil designs of inimical forces that were trying to cause instability in the region.

